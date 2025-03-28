James Reimer News: Nabs third straight win

Reimer made 23 saves in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

Two of the pucks that got past Reimer came in the third period after the Sabres had built a 7-1 lead, so it's understandable if the veteran netminder lost his focus a bit. Reimer has started three straight games and won all three, allowing eight goals on 93 shots (.914 save percentage) over that stretch. He's operating as Buffalo's No. 1 goalie at the moment ahead of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but it likely wouldn't take much for Luukkonen to regain the top spot.