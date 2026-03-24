James Reimer News: Not busy in Monday's win
Reimer made eight saves in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Despite losing both Thomas Chabot (arm) and Lassi Thomson (lower body) during the contest, Ottawa's defense throttled New York's offense, and the Senators wound up out-shooting the home side 33-9. Reimer lost his shutout bid midway through the third period, but he still came away with his fourth straight win dating back to Feb. 5, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.00 GAA and .933 save percentage.
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