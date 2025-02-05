Fantasy Hockey
James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: Returns to win column Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Reimer stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran netminder came up with some huge saves to secure his first win since Nov. 23. Reimer hasn't played poorly since being acquired by the Sabres despite the lack of success, posting a 2.55 GAA and .908 save percentage in nine outings for the club but only coming away with a 2-4-1 record in that time. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) was unavailable Tuesday, but with Buffalo off until Saturday, Reimer may not get an opportunity to follow up this performance until after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

James Reimer
Buffalo Sabres
