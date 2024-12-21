James Reimer News: Second straight relief appearance

Reimer stopped 14 of 15 shots in relief during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Reimer appeared in relief for the second game in a row, and he's made 20 saves on 21 shots during that span, both losses in which the Sabres gave up a combined nine goals. Reimer should remain the backup of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has been struggling lately. Reimer has made five appearances with the Sabres since being claimed off waivers Nov. 13, going 1-1-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span.