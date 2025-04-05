James Reimer News: Secures sixth straight win

Reimer stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

This was Reimer's sixth straight win, a span in which he's allowed 17 goals. He limited the damage to Brayden Point and Gage Goncalves tallies in the second period and turned aside both of the Lightning's shootout attempts to secure the win. Reimer is now 8-8-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 20 appearances between the Sabres and the Ducks. He's served as the Sabres' starter in seven of the last nine games, but he'll likely cede the crease to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Sunday's contest versus the Bruins.