James Reimer News: Set to face Columbus

Reimer is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Thursday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Reimer has a 9-8-2 record, 2.79 GAA and .905 save percentage in 21 appearances between Anaheim and Buffalo this season. While those are mediocre overall numbers, he's won his past seven outings while stopping 197 of 214 shots (.921 save percentage). Columbus ranks 11th in goals per game with 3.17.