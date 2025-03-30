James Reimer News: Set to face Washington
Reimer will defend the road net against the Capitals on Sunday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Reimer will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia. The 37-year-old Reimer has stopped 85 of 93 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 5-6-2 record with a 2.71 GAA and a 905 save percentage through 15 appearances with the Sabres this season. Washington ranks first in the league with 3.61 goals per game in 2024-25.
