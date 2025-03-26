James Reimer News: Sharp against Sens

Reimer stopped 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

The only two pucks to get past Reimer came on Ottawa power plays, and he was especially busy in the third period after Tage Thompson gave Buffalo its first and only lead of the game early in the frame -- the veteran netminder turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the third. Reimer has a 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage while starting three of the last four games, giving Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen a chance to clear his head after the Sabres' No. 1 goalie stumbled to a 3.79 GAA and .857 save percentage through his first nine outings in March.