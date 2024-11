Reimer is slated to start in Saturday's road tilt versus the Islanders, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is set to start Friday versus Vancouver. Reimer has a record of 1-2-0 with a 3.69 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2024-25. The Islanders rank 30th offensively with 2.48 goals per game.