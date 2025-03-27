James Reimer News: Starting again Thursday

Reimer will protect the home goal versus the Penguins on Thursday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

After consecutive wins over the Jets and Senators, Reimer will start for a third straight game. He allowed a total of five goals on 68 shots over those two contests. The Penguins are 1-2-1 with 12 goals scored over their last four games and won't have Evgeni Malkin (upper body) in the lineup, so Reimer has a decent chance of keeping the good times going.