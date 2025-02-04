James Reimer News: Starting against Blue Jackets
Reimer will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Tuesday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Reimer has a 1-4-1 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .905 save percentage across his last eight appearances. Buffalo recalled Felix Sandstrom from AHL Rochester to occupy the backup role because Ukko-Pekka Luukonen (undisclosed) is unavailable. Columbus is tied for eighth in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25. However, integral offensive contributors Zach Werenski (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (jaw), Sean Monahan (wrist) and Yegor Chinakhov (upper body) won't be in the lineup.
