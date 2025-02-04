Fantasy Hockey
James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: Starting against Blue Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Reimer will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Tuesday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Reimer has a 1-4-1 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .905 save percentage across his last eight appearances. Buffalo recalled Felix Sandstrom from AHL Rochester to occupy the backup role because Ukko-Pekka Luukonen (undisclosed) is unavailable. Columbus is tied for eighth in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25. However, integral offensive contributors Zach Werenski (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (jaw), Sean Monahan (wrist) and Yegor Chinakhov (upper body) won't be in the lineup.

James Reimer
Buffalo Sabres
