James Reimer News: Starting against Vegas

Reimer will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Reimer has not started in the last five games, so he may have to shake off some rust. He's gone 1-4-1 with a 3.04 GAA and an .888 save percentage over eight outings between Anaheim and Buffalo this season. The Golden Knights have scored 25 goals over their last six games, going 5-1-0 in that span, so this will be a tough test for Reimer.