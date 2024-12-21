Fantasy Hockey
James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: Starting in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Reimer will defend the road net against Boston on Saturday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Despite a previous report, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen won't start again, and Reimer will play in the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back following Friday's 6-3 loss to Toronto. Reimer has a 1-3-1 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .888 save percentage in seven appearances between the Ducks and Sabres this season. Boston sits 27th in the league with 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25.

James Reimer
Buffalo Sabres
