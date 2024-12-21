James Reimer News: Starting in Boston

Reimer will defend the road net against Boston on Saturday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Despite a previous report, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen won't start again, and Reimer will play in the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back following Friday's 6-3 loss to Toronto. Reimer has a 1-3-1 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .888 save percentage in seven appearances between the Ducks and Sabres this season. Boston sits 27th in the league with 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25.