James Reimer News: Starting in Tampa Bay
Reimer will patrol the visiting crease in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.
Reimer has been solid in goal for Ottawa this season, posting a 6-3-1 record with a 2.32 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 10 games. The Lightning, who will be without Nikita Kucherov (illness) and Nick Paul (illness), are averaging 3.61 goals per game, second in the league this season.
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