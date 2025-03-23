James Reimer News: Starting in Winnipeg

Reimer will guard the road net Sunday against the Jets, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

It'll be just the second start in 10 games for Reimer -- he allowed three goals on 30 shots in a loss to Utah on Thursday. Overall, the veteran netminder is 2-6-2 with a .902 save percentage and 2.72 GAA this year. Reimer will have a tough matchup against a Winnipeg team that averages 3.46 goals per game, the third-best mark in the league.