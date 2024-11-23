Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 4:41pm

Reimer will guard the road goal versus San Jose on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Reimer allowed nine goals on 66 shots in two outings with Anaheim this season. After being claimed off waivers from the Ducks on Nov. 13, he will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back following Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 22-save effort in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim. San Jose ranks 27th in the league with 2.45 goals per game in 2024-25.

James Reimer
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now