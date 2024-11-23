James Reimer News: Starting Saturday

Reimer will guard the road goal versus San Jose on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Reimer allowed nine goals on 66 shots in two outings with Anaheim this season. After being claimed off waivers from the Ducks on Nov. 13, he will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back following Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 22-save effort in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim. San Jose ranks 27th in the league with 2.45 goals per game in 2024-25.