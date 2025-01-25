James Reimer News: Strong game not enough

Reimer made 31 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton.

He played a strong game, and the Sabres probably deserved a better fate -- the team had a goal disallowed in the third period after the NHL's Situation Room determined the puck was kicked into the net. Reimer doesn't get a lot of starts, and he hasn't won since Nov. 23 against San Jose. He is a risky spot starter behind the worst team in the East and third-worst in the NHL.