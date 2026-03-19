James Reimer News: Tending twine Thursday

Reimer will patrol the crease at home versus the Islanders on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Reimer will make just his second appearance in the Senators' last 11 contests. In that lone outing, the 38-year-old netminder stopped all 16 shots he faced in a victory over the Canucks. With a back-to-back upcoming, Reimer should feature against either the Rangers or Red Wings on Monday or Tuesday, respectively.