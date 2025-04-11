James Reimer News: Win streak ends Thursday

Reimer turned aside 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Sabres grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the team's offense went cold after that as the Jackets came roaring back in the third. Reimer saw his seven-start win streak snapped, but he's still allowed more than three goals only once in nine outings since taking over as Buffalo's No. 1 netminder, posting a 2.55 GAA and .916 save percentage during that stretch.