James Reimer News: Wins fifth straight start

Reimer turned aside 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The 37-year-old has, improbably, been one of the hottest goalies in the NHL of late. Reimer has started five of the Sabres' last six games and won all five, although his 3.00 GAA and .904 save percentage during the winning streak are more sturdy than stellar. He's benefitted from the resurgence of the Buffalo offense, as the team has averaged 5.6 goals in the five victories.