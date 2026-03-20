James Reimer News: Wins third straight

Reimer made 17 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

His defense did a good job of stifling the visitors' offense, especially late as Ottawa rallied from a 2-1 deficit -- Reimer faced just one shot in the final 20 minutes. The 38-year-old netminder hasn't seen much work of late behind Linus Ullmark as the Senators push for a playoff spot, but he's gotten the job done when called upon. Reimer has won his last three starts dating back to Feb. 5, allowing just three goals on 51 shots (.941 save percentage) during that time.