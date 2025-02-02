James van Riemsdyk News: Assists in consecutive contests

Van Riemsdyk logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Van Riemsdyk has a helper in each of the last two games and six points over his last six outings. The second-line winger is up to 10 goals, 13 assists, 58 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 46 appearances. He won't stand out much in any category, but van Riemsdyk has been steady enough on offense lately to be a depth option for fantasy managers.