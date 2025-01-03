James van Riemsdyk News: Breaks out for three points
Van Riemsdyk scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.
He snapped an eight-game point drought with the performance, and both goals were vintage for the 35-year-old winger, as they came with him parked right on Cam Talbot's doorstep. Van Riemsdyk's power-play marker was his first of the season, and through 32 appearances to begin his first campaign with the Blue Jackets, he's managed six goals and 12 points.
