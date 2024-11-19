James van Riemsdyk News: Draws in, scores goal

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Van Riemsdyk has been scratched five times over nine contests in November, including the three games prior to Monday. The 35-year-old has at least been productive when in the lineup, adding three goals, two assists and 12 shots on net through 13 appearances. He replaced Mikael Pyyhtia for Monday's game, but van Riemsdyk is far from a lock to be a full-time option moving forward.