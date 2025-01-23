James van Riemsdyk News: Finds twine Wednesday

Van Riemsdyk recorded a goal, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Van Riemsdyk has cracked the scoresheet four times over his last seven appearances, and the 35-year-old veteran has bolstered his stat line to nine goals and 18 points across 41 contests this season. Van Riemsdyk has failed to reach the 40-point mark in his last three campaigns, and that could very well be the case again in 2024-25, limiting his fantasy upside considerably.