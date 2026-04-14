James van Riemsdyk News: Gathers helper Monday

Van Riemsdyk notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Van Riemsdyk is in a 16-game goal drought, and he's logged just four assists in that span. The 36-year-old winger has maintained a steady spot on the fourth line, but the Red Wings' late collapse means he won't get back into the postseason. Van Riemsdyk has produced 15 goals, 16 assists, 98 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 71 appearances this season.