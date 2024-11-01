Fantasy Hockey
James van Riemsdyk

James van Riemsdyk News: Hands out helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Van Riemsdyk notched an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Van Riemsdyk continues to hold down a bottom-six role. He has three points and a plus-3 rating over his last five contests, though it's a spot on the second power-play unit that gives him a path to fantasy interest in deep formats. The veteran winger is up to four points, seven shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through 10 outings this season.

James van Riemsdyk
Columbus Blue Jackets
