James van Riemsdyk News: New line combo yields big results

Van Riemsdyk had two goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Both goals came after Jackets' coach Dean Evason moved van Riemsdyk onto a line with Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson after Cole Sillinger left the game with an upper-body injury in the first period. The newly-formed trio combined for three of the four Columbus goals in the second period. Van Riemsdyk has four goals in his last four games, and he has really warmed up in 2025 -- he has 19 points, including 10 goals, and 32 shots in 21 games.