James van Riemsdyk News: One of each in win
Van Riemsdyk tallied a power-play goal and recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.
Sunday's contest helped van Riemsdyk end a 12-game goal drought, where he struck the back of the net on a second-period power play. With the two-point effort, he is up to 15 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net and 25 blocked shots across 55 games this season. The 17-year NHL veteran is eight goals away from the 350 mark, which could be attainable this season if he stays involved from a bottom-six role down the stretch. The 36-year-old winger isn't the scorer he once was, but he can still provide solid streaming value in fantasy periodically.
