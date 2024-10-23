James van Riemsdyk News: Opens scoring in win

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Van Riemsdyk has scored twice over six contests this season, and he's added five shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The 35-year-old winger was listed on the fourth line but still saw 12:46 of ice time Tuesday, including a season-high 2:48 on the power play. He's yet to log a point with the man advantage, but if he gets going in that situation, he could become a depth option in fantasy.