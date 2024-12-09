James van Riemsdyk News: Two assists Sunday
Van Riemsdyk recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
The 35-year-old veteran cracked the scoresheet for the first time since notching a goal in the 5-1 win over the Bruins on Nov. 18. Despite holding a steady role in the first line and the second power-play unit, this has been a disappointing season for van Riemsdyk, as he's recorded just seven points (three goals, four assists) in 20 games.
