Jamie Benn News: Contributes power-play helper

Benn notched a power-play assist and four PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Benn snapped a four-game point drought with an assist on Jason Robertson's second-period go-ahead tally. While that's a positive, Benn has still been held without a shot in four straight games and five of the Stars' eight contests this season. The captain has three points, five shots on net, 14 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating, and his slow start will make it tough for him to reach the 60-point mark for a third straight season. Benn never went more than three games without a shot during 2023-24.