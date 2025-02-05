Jamie Benn News: Draws helper in loss

Benn notched an assist and two PIM in in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Benn has a helper in each of the first two games in February. The 35-year-old forward assisted on Colin Blackwell's third-period tally that briefly leveled the score at 1-1. Benn is up to 33 points, 98 shots on net, 79 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 53 appearances this season. He's moved around the middle six at times but most frequently fills a third-line role.