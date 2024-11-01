Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jamie Benn headshot

Jamie Benn News: Extends point streak in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Benn deposited a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to Florida.

Benn added four blocks, one hit, one takeaway and a minus-1 rating in 14:44 of ice time. The left-shot winger extended his point streak to three games Friday, and he's produced two goals and an assist during that span. Benn has garnered three goals, two assists and a minus-2 rating over 10 contests while skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. If the 35-year-old stays healthy for the entirety of the 2024-2025 campaign, it would be the fourth consecutive season in which Benn doesn't miss a regular-season game, an impressive feat for a player in year-16 of his NHL career.

Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now