Jamie Benn News: Extends point streak in loss

Benn deposited a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to Florida.

Benn added four blocks, one hit, one takeaway and a minus-1 rating in 14:44 of ice time. The left-shot winger extended his point streak to three games Friday, and he's produced two goals and an assist during that span. Benn has garnered three goals, two assists and a minus-2 rating over 10 contests while skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. If the 35-year-old stays healthy for the entirety of the 2024-2025 campaign, it would be the fourth consecutive season in which Benn doesn't miss a regular-season game, an impressive feat for a player in year-16 of his NHL career.