Jamie Benn News: Helps out on power play

Benn logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Benn has been steady lately -- he hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games since his four-game slump from Oct. 15-22. He has four points, including a pair of power-play assists, over his last four outings. For the season, he's at six goals, nine assists, three power-play points, 41 shots on net, 46 PIM, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating across 25 appearances in a third-line role.