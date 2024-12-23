Jamie Benn News: Lights lamp in win

Benn scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Benn had gone eight games without a goal, though he racked up six assists in that span. The 35-year-old has been steady by getting on the scoresheet in eight of 11 contests in December. He's up to seven goals, 21 points, 55 shots on net, 52 PIM, 47 hits and a minus-4 rating over 33 appearances this season as a steady veteran with spots on the third line and first power-play unit.