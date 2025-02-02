Jamie Benn News: Nabs helper Sunday

Benn produced an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Benn has been cold lately with just one goal over his previous 10 outings. He chipped in an assist on Evgenii Dadonov's second tally in the third period. Benn initially showed great chemistry with Matt Duchene, but it faded, and it may end being a good thing for Benn to land back on the third line following Mason Marchment's return from a facial injury Sunday. For the season, Benn has 13 goals, 19 helpers, 97 shots, 78 hits, 32 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 52 contests.