Jamie Benn News: Nets game-winner

Benn scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Benn put an end to a seven-game goal drought, a span in which he had four assists, 28 PIM, 15 shots on net and 12 hits. The 35-year-old forward is still offering steady depth offense and a bit of grit from a third-line role this season. He's up to 10 points, 38 PIM, 29 hits, 32 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 18 appearances.