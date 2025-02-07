Fantasy Hockey
Jamie Benn News: Offers assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Benn notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Benn has a helper in three straight games to begin February. The forward set up Mavrik Bourque for a game-tying tally in the third period. Benn is up to 34 points, 100 shots on net, 80 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 54 appearances. The balance in the Stars' lineup allows the 35-year-old to be a significant contributor from the third line, and he provides decent category coverage for fantasy.

