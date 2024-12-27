Fantasy Hockey
Jamie Benn News: Posts helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Benn notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Benn has two goals and seven assists over 12 outings in December. He helped out on Evgenii Dadonov's opening goal midway through the first period. Benn is up to 22 points, 55 shots on net, 48 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 34 contests this season. He appears to be clicking with Dadonov and Wyatt Johnston on his line.

