Jamie Benn headshot

Jamie Benn News: Produces two points in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Benn scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Benn scored the last goal of the game and also set up Mavrik Bourque's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Benn has yet to be held off the scoresheet in February, earning five points over four games this month. He's up to 14 goals, 36 points, 103 shots on net, 80 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 55 appearances in a middle-six role.

