Jamie Benn News: Puts away goal Friday
Benn scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Benn has earned four points over five games since the Olympic break. The 36-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 53 shots on net, 56 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-12 rating across 40 appearances. He's been on the second line lately while the Stars are dealing with some injuries, though he may slip back to the third line now that Michael Bunting is in the fold.
