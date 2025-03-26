Jamie Benn News: Puts up helper in win

Benn logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Benn continues to chip in as a playmaker in the latter half of March. He has five assists over his last six outings, adding just six shots on net and 10 hits in that span. The 35-year-old forward is up to 45 points, 118 shots on net, 100 hits, 43 blocked shots, 66 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 71 contests this season, mainly in a middle-six role.