Jamie Benn News: Quick response in win
Benn scored a goal on two shots and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canadiens.
It took Benn 100 seconds to respond to Montreal going up 1-0 in the second period. His snipe from the left faceoff circle beat Sam Montembeault to the stick side. The 35-year-old forward has done a lot of sniping of late; Benn has six tallies in the last nine outings and has points in all five games since ringing in the New Year.
