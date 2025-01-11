Jamie Benn News: Quick response in win

Benn scored a goal on two shots and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canadiens.

It took Benn 100 seconds to respond to Montreal going up 1-0 in the second period. His snipe from the left faceoff circle beat Sam Montembeault to the stick side. The 35-year-old forward has done a lot of sniping of late; Benn has six tallies in the last nine outings and has points in all five games since ringing in the New Year.