Jamie Benn News: Racks up three points Sunday

Benn scored a goal on five shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and logged two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

One of Benn's helpers came on the power play. The 35-year-old forward has been steady in December, but this was his first multi-point effort of the month. He has three goals and nine assists over his last 13 outings. Benn is at eight goals, 17 assists, 60 shots on net, 48 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 35 appearances. He's been on the third line for much of the year but moved up alongside Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston on the second line Sunday, and the success of that trio could help spark the Stars' offense moving forward.