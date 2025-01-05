Jamie Benn News: Scores again Saturday

Benn scored a goal on six shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Benn has four goals and three assists, as well as 22 shots on net, over his last six outings. The 35-year-old has clicked with Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston on the second line since the Stars shuffled their lines when Mason Marchment (upper body) exited the lineup. Benn is now at 10 goals, 17 assists, 75 shots on net, 54 PIM and 53 hits through 38 appearances this season.