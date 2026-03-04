Jamie Benn News: Scores, assists Tuesday
Benn recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.
Benn snapped a three-game goalless skid with a first-period tally, finding the back of the net with a snap shot at the 11:54 mark. Benn is not the first-line forward he once was, but he continues to find ways to be productive. He's up to 10 goals on the season, and while he only has 25 points in 39 contests, he has notched 11 of those (three goals, eight assists) during the Stars' ongoing 10-game winning run.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Benn See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 284 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot23 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break31 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Benn See More