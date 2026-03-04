Jamie Benn News: Scores, assists Tuesday

Benn recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Benn snapped a three-game goalless skid with a first-period tally, finding the back of the net with a snap shot at the 11:54 mark. Benn is not the first-line forward he once was, but he continues to find ways to be productive. He's up to 10 goals on the season, and while he only has 25 points in 39 contests, he has notched 11 of those (three goals, eight assists) during the Stars' ongoing 10-game winning run.