Jamie Benn News: Scores late in second period
Benn scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over Utah.
Benn has been relatively consistent despite playing in the third line, and the veteran came through with a clutch goal in the final seconds of the second period to give the Stars a 2-0 lead in this tight win. Benn has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last eight appearances, tallying three goals and three assists in that span.
