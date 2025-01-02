Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamie Benn headshot

Jamie Benn News: Scoring pace quickening

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 10:12pm

Benn scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.

Benn has a lot of wear-and-tear on his 35-year-old body, but he's like the Energizer Bunny. He keeps going and going and going. After putting up just two points in his first seven games this season, Benn has put up 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in his last 30 games, including 13 (four goals, nine assists) in his last 14. This warming trend will help in most formats, and he'll even throw in a few hits, too. Benn is on pace for another triple-digit season in that category.

Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now