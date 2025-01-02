Jamie Benn News: Scoring pace quickening

Benn scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.

Benn has a lot of wear-and-tear on his 35-year-old body, but he's like the Energizer Bunny. He keeps going and going and going. After putting up just two points in his first seven games this season, Benn has put up 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in his last 30 games, including 13 (four goals, nine assists) in his last 14. This warming trend will help in most formats, and he'll even throw in a few hits, too. Benn is on pace for another triple-digit season in that category.