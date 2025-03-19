Jamie Benn News: Sets up equalizer

Benn recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Benn set up Thomas Harley's game-tying goal in the third period. This was Benn's second game in a row with a helper, and he has four points over his last six outings. The 35-year-old continues to fill a third-line role, but he's had little trouble renewing his chemistry with Wyatt Johnston. Benn is up to 42 points, 115 shots on net, 95 hits, 66 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 67 contests. His offense is down, but at this point in his career, he has his eyes on more than individual achievement with a team that is very much a contender this season.